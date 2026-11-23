Ukraine's full NATO membership could provide a more effective and reliable security guarantee than arrangements modeled on Article 5 of the Alliance's founding treaty, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes.

"If it now sounds entirely normal that one of the key conditions for a peaceful life after this war is strong security guarantees for Ukraine – what some now call Article 5-like guarantees – then why not say out loud what so many people are thinking? Wouldn't it be more effective simply to admit Ukraine to NATO? Wouldn't that be better for all of us, cheaper to implement and more reliable when it comes to actually protecting security?" Zelenskyy said in an address to the German parliament during the 72nd Annual Session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Berlin, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported.

He said Ukraine is already effectively part of the Western system of shared values and cooperates with partners in defense, including through the use of shared defense capabilities and the development of plans for the future.

"NATO is the answer. And with a strong Ukrainian army, NATO will undoubtedly become stronger," the president said.

Zelenskyy also said it was important for Ukraine to receive clear answers about which countries would support it in the event of another Russian attack and what specific actions its partners would take. According to him, the system of guarantees must ensure lasting peace and prevent another Russian attack.