Rector of Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv Valeriy Kopiyka believes that the university's funding through a separate state budget allocation is justified.

"The university is the largest educational institution in Ukraine. It holds leading positions in various rankings, including scientific ones. Therefore, I believe that this funding system is justified, as it allows us to support a classical university. This is not a privilege at the expense of others. Another matter is that it places enormous responsibility on us. We must live up to the recognition and level of trust that the state has shown in the university. We must constantly reaffirm our status in every respect, both educational and scientific," Kopiyka said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine, responding to a question about retaining a separate budget allocation for KNU.

According to him, more than 80% of research in physics, chemistry, biology, medicine and mathematics is currently funded through state-funded programs.

"And if we want to preserve these fields, we cannot do without state support. The market will not compensate for funding cuts. Moreover, even state funding is insufficient to fully finance these fields. We have subsidized educational programs, particularly in the natural sciences, that are supported by more popular humanities-related specialties, including law, international relations, economics and philology," the rector said.

Kopiyka said that, from the perspective of state and national interests, the issue cannot be approached solely in terms of profitability, with such programs simply being closed.

"After all, if we begin closing educational programs in physics, chemistry and biology simply because they are unprofitable, we will eventually lose our scientific and educational schools, and we will have neither students nor teachers. If we lose engineering, physicists and chemists, we will have neither a chemical industry nor nuclear energy," he added.

The rector said the university plans to involve employers and business representatives in cooperation.

"And not with our hands outstretched, asking, 'Give us money for a laboratory,' but with a partnership proposal: come to us, because we offer mutually beneficial cooperation. You will earn money together with the university and secure a pool of qualified personnel, while we will benefit from promoting various educational programs. We will be able to show prospective students: 'Look, as early as your second year, you will be working at Enamine or the pharmaceutical company Darnytsia, and your salary will be higher than that of a teaching assistant or associate professor,'" Kopiyka said.

Regarding state funding for KNU, the rector said that funding is never sufficient because there are many different needs. He added that considerable sums could be invested in any university, depending on the ideal outcome one hopes to achieve.

"Therefore, when setting expenditure priorities, our most important task today is to retain our personnel: both academic and teaching staff and support staff who create the conditions for the university's operations, education and research. The second task is to ensure comfortable working conditions and the proper functioning of university buildings, including electricity, heating and other basic needs that require substantial funding," he said.

Kopiyka said KNU is currently focusing on increasing alternative sources of its own revenue. This involves not only its main source of income, tuition fees paid by students studying on a contractual basis, but also the development of applied scientific research, for which business demand is now greater than ever.

"The university's potential in this area is unparalleled among other higher education institutions in Ukraine, but we still lack professional management. Our goal by 2031 is for half of the university's own revenue to come not from tuition fees but from research activities, grants and partnerships. A university cannot survive solely on students' money," the rector said.

As reported, Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv is the only higher education institution in Ukraine funded directly from the state budget through a separate budget program. The amount of state funding allocated to other universities is determined according to criteria that educational institutions must meet. The main criterion for allocating funds is the number of students studying at state expense.

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Education, Science and Innovation periodically raises the question of whether it is justified for Shevchenko University to have a separate line in the state budget rather than be funded under the general system.

The government proposes retaining funding for Shevchenko University as a separate budget program in the 2027 state budget.

This year, KNU has UAH 2.7 billion in funding, while the draft state budget for 2027 provides for UAH 3.7 billion.