Rector of Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv Valeriy Kopiyka said the university is examining the experience of an experiment aimed at strengthening the role of supervisory boards, but some issues require further study.

"We are carefully studying this experience. This does not mean that we categorically oppose introducing such a practice. It has positive aspects, but there are also issues that require further study. In particular, it is fundamentally important to us that the rector be elected by the university staff. Given its size, Shevchenko University is an entirely different institution, significantly larger than the universities participating in the experiment. Therefore, any wrong move could entail much more serious risks and negative consequences," Kopiyka said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine, answering whether KNU was prepared to join the experiment to strengthen the role of university supervisory boards.

He agreed that the experiment gives the administration of an educational institution greater flexibility to maneuver and make prompt decisions.

"Our vice-rectors are studying every aspect of this experiment within their respective areas of responsibility. We have held discussions at both the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Education. We will see how the experiment develops and then make decisions. But these decisions will certainly be made collectively," the rector said.

Asked what the KNU supervisory board, established in 2023 and chaired by Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk, is currently doing, Kopiyka said the board's activities are not on the agenda.

"Half of its members have taken up new positions since then, so restructuring it is among our plans for this year. In the longer term, we see the supervisory board, or another similar institution, as a body that could help the university improve its management efficiency. The supervisory board's task is to help advocate for the university's interests, promote necessary legislative changes and support various projects that the university plans to implement," he said.

According to him, one weakness of the university's current supervisory board is the insufficient representation of successful business leaders with experience in effective management.

"We need to properly organize the university's activities not only in education but also in science, expert assessment and analytics. We want the university to become not merely Ukraine's leading institution in terms of the quality of specialist training, but also the best and most advanced hub for expert assessment, analytics, scientific research and applied science. There are people who know how to do this and have developed models and mechanisms. They need to be involved in the supervisory board to help us determine the right direction for development, build a strategy for promoting the university and develop applied scientific research from fundamental science, which does not generate revenue," the rector said.

Asked whether he saw prospects and benefits in transforming KNU into a state non-commercial company, Kopiyka said any change in status must be carefully assessed in terms of what it would offer students, science and staff, as well as the risks it might entail.

"We are already expanding autonomy within the university by giving faculties greater independence. But we will not make such decisions without detailed analysis and consideration of the staff's views. We are studying this experience, and if we see clear advantages, we will certainly consider introducing it," he added.

As reported, in September 2024, the Cabinet of Ministers launched an experimental project to strengthen the role of supervisory boards at three universities. The participants included the National Aviation University (NAU), which was reorganized into the state non-commercial enterprise National University Kyiv Aviation Institute (KAI), as well as Zaporizhia National University and Vasyl Stefanyk Carpathian National University.

Former deputy prime minister responsible for education Mykhailo Fedorov announced in mid-2025 that the reform would be extended to all universities in 2026. However, in late 2025, Deputy Education Minister Mykola Trofymenko, who oversees the relevant area, said supervisory boards would be given a statutory basis, but the reform would remain voluntary.

On October 6, 2026, Trofymenko said the Education Ministry had not found the two-year experiment sufficient to establish the effectiveness of the model for strengthening university supervisory boards. Education Minister Andrii Butenko, for his part, believes it is too early to assess the experiment's results at an interim stage.

President of the National University Kyiv Aviation Institute (KAI) Kseniia Semenova believes that the experiment to strengthen the role of university supervisory boards should be extended to all higher education institutions or, at a minimum, that universities should be allowed to change their organizational and legal form to state non-commercial companies.

The Education Ministry proposes launching a somewhat modified experimental project introducing an enhanced governance model for higher education institutions for another two years. In particular, the draft regulation proposes conducting another two-year experiment involving the National University Kyiv Aviation Institute (KAI), Zaporizhia National University and Vasyl Stefanyk Carpathian National University, which participated in the previous two-year experiment. Other state-owned universities under the Education Ministry's authority would be able to initiate participation in the enhanced model by decision of their academic councils. The ministry would also be able to initiate the inclusion of an institution showing signs of a crisis.

In late October, following a meeting with the Union of Rectors, the Education Ministry said it did not plan to include universities en masse in the experiment to strengthen the role of supervisory boards in higher education institutions. The Union itself opposed granting university supervisory boards broad powers in a letter to the prime minister.

On November 17, the Sixth Administrative Court of Appeal partially upheld a lawsuit filed by Volodymyr Ksienich, head of the Red Huber NGO, seeking to declare certain provisions of the government's experiment to strengthen university supervisory boards unlawful. The Education Ministry said it planned to appeal the ruling to the court of cassation.