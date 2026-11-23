Western intelligence agencies and military officials, including Germany's Bundeswehr and Federal Intelligence Service (BND), have concluded that Russia plans to launch a satellite called Sputnik-S, equipped with a nuclear warhead, into orbit as early as this year, Tagesschau reported, citing an investigation by WDR, NDR and Süddeutsche Zeitung (SZ).

According to the investigation, the Sputnik-S satellite has been stored in a launch-ready condition in the Moscow region for several years. Intelligence warnings exchanged among representatives of several NATO countries in early November indicated that the nuclear-armed satellite could be launched into space within the next 60 days. According to the Bundeswehr Space Command, the launch could take place as early as December, after which the satellite would be ready for deployment within a short period.

"In October, the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) published an assessment of the situation in space stating that 'Russia is developing a satellite designed to carry a nuclear weapon.' The report went on to say that Moscow would thereby violate the 1967 Outer Space Treaty, which prohibits 'placing in orbit around the Earth any objects carrying nuclear weapons or any other kinds of weapons of mass destruction,'" the report said.

The DIA warned that once such an armed satellite was in Earth orbit, there would be virtually no effective countermeasures, and preventing the weapon's use would likely be impossible.

U.S. Space Command chief Stephen Whiting previously assessed the consequences of a possible nuclear explosion in space as follows: "Probably immediately, within the first hours or days, about a third of all satellites in low Earth orbit would fail. And over the following months, the remaining satellites would gradually fail."

In addition to directly damaging satellites, the explosion would create a cloud of debris and an extremely powerful electromagnetic pulse capable of disrupting technical systems on Earth, including GPS navigation, banking operations, power grids and mobile communications.

Major General Armin Fleischmann of Germany's Cyber and Information Domain Service (CIR) warned that such an explosion would cause power outages and disruptions to communications and navigation. Instead of costly physical protection of systems, he proposed developing "counterspace capabilities" to neutralize hostile satellites. Security sources added that, because Western militaries are more dependent on satellites, such a detonation could temporarily give Russia a military advantage. Moscow may have used the Kosmos-2553 satellite, launched in February 2022, to conduct preliminary tests of radiation effects.