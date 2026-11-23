Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Valeriy Zaluzhny estimates that between 300,000 and 350,000 Ukrainian citizens are currently living in the country.

"After 2022, the community was joined by a new wave of our people who were forced to leave their homes because of Russian aggression. Today, according to various estimates, there are 300,000 to 350,000 Ukrainians in the United Kingdom. This is a country that has not only provided refuge for our children but has also been a pillar of support for Ukraine in this difficult struggle," Zaluzhny wrote on Facebook on Monday following a meeting with the Ukrainian community in Manchester.

According to him, Ukrainians in Manchester preserve the Ukrainian language and culture and pass them on to future generations.

"Ukrainians have lived in Manchester since the late 19th century. After the two world wars, several thousand former military personnel, veterans of the Ukrainian national movement and other people from Ukraine who could not return because of Soviet repression settled in the region. Far from home, they preserved their identity, established a Ukrainian school, churches, choirs, a Plast scouting branch, the Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Centre, the Alla Horska Museum of Folk Art and other associations," Zaluzhny said.