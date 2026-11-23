A civilian enterprise was damaged in an enemy attack on Vinnytsia region overnight on Monday, Head of Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration Natalia Zabolotna said.

"In another community in the region, private houses were damaged. Roofs were damaged and windows were shattered. All relevant services are working to deal with the aftermath of the attack," Zabolotna wrote on Telegram on Monday morning.

She did not specify which enterprise was damaged, where it was located or which communities had sustained damage to houses. No deaths or injuries resulting from the attack were reported.