Ukrainian naval drones destroyed the Russian corvette Mercury, along with a Ka-27 military helicopter, and struck the Russian cargo ship MV ANGARA off the coast of Libya, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"An exemplary Ukrainian operation in response to Russia's war. I thank the warriors of the Security Service of Ukraine and all our Ukrainian Defense Forces who were involved in carrying out these missions. Yesterday and today, I received detailed reports on the steps taken during the operation – the designated objectives have been achieved," Zelenskyy wrote on Facebook.

According to the president, Ukrainian forces deployed seven domestically produced naval drones in the operation off the coast of Libya. Despite the enemy's attempts to counter the attack, one of Russia's newest warships, the Mercury corvette, which entered service during the full-scale war in 2023, was sunk. A Ka-27 military helicopter was also destroyed along with the corvette.

The operation's second target was the Russian cargo ship MV ANGARA, which the enemy used to transport weapons. According to the president, the vessel was hit.

"We continue operations in designated maritime areas. We respond to Russia's aggression. We develop Ukrainian weapons," Zelenskyy said.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) specified that the special operation was carried out by Ukraine’s Defense Forces jointly with the security service near the Libyan port of Benghazi. The unmanned surface vessels were transported to a designated location and launched from a so-called "mother ship."

Despite the enemy’s attempts to counter the operation from the air, sea and land, the SBU’s unmanned surface vessels detected and struck their targets. One of Russia’s newest warships, the Project 20380 multipurpose corvette Mercury (hull number 734), which was part of the Russian Navy’s Black Sea Fleet, was sunk. The security service added that even taking shelter in the port had not helped the ship. A Ka-27 multipurpose military helicopter aboard the corvette also went down with it.

The operation’s second target was the sanctioned Russian cargo ship MV ANGARA (IMO 9179842), which the enemy used to transport weapons and military equipment and support Russian logistics, including as part of the so-called Syrian and Libyan Express routes. The Mercury corvette regularly escorted enemy maritime convoys and protected MV ANGARA. According to the president, the vessel was hit. The SBU said both vessels were legitimate military targets because they directly supported Russia’s military capabilities.

"Ukraine’s Defense Forces have once again demonstrated that the Russian military fleet and its logistics have no safe routes, even far beyond the Black Sea," the agency said in a statement on Monday morning.

As reported, an explosion occurred aboard the Russian corvette Mercury in the Libyan city of Benghazi, and the vessel was believed to have been destroyed. Leading international and specialized media outlets, including Reuters (via Arab News), Turkey's state-run Anadolu Agency and the naval publication Naval News, reported the incident on November 22.

The eastern Libyan government subsequently confirmed an explosion aboard a Russian vessel in the port of Benghazi and condemned the suspected drone attack as a violation of the country's sovereignty.