Rapid response teams of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) are providing assistance at the site of a Russian drone strike on a residential building in Dymer, Kyiv region.

"In the settlement of Dymer, Vyshhorod district, volunteers from the rapid response teams of the Ukrainian Red Cross in Kyiv region and the National Committee joined efforts to deal with the aftermath of a Russian strike on a five-story residential building," the URCS said on Facebook on Sunday.

Together with rescuers from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, the volunteers are participating in search and rescue operations and providing psychological first aid to people experiencing acute stress reactions. They are also remaining on standby at the scene to provide first aid promptly if needed.

As reported, a Russian drone strike partially destroyed a section of a five-story residential building. Three people were killed in the attack, including an 18-year-old man. Four people, including a child, were injured. Eleven people who have not been heard from may be trapped under the rubble.

The search and rescue operation is ongoing.