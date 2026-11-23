Representatives of Ukraine, the United States, Europe and Russia intend to seek a common understanding on European security architecture in the coming weeks, U.S. President's Special Representative Jared Kushner said.

"Over the coming weeks, in private conversations and multilateral discussions, we intend to work with Ukraine, our European partners, and Russia to try and reach a common understanding on this architecture. If we can develop a framework with clear commitments, reciprocal obligations, and credible implementation, it will give us greater confidence that everyone is prepared to take the steps necessary for peace," Kushner wrote on X on Sunday.

He added that nothing has been agreed until it is agreed.

"But the willingness to engage on these historic questions creates an important opportunity to stop the bloodshed," he said.