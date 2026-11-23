Search and rescue operations are continuing at the site of a Russian attack in Dymer, Vyshgorod district, Kyiv region, Kyiv Regional Police said.

"At present, 11 people are known to have been killed, including a young girl. Two more people are considered missing. Seven people were injured, including two children," the police said on Telegram.

Operational headquarters are working at the scene. Moments of silence are being observed regularly.

Earlier reports indicated 10 people killed and seven injured.