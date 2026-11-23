Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 153 Shahed and Gerbera strike drones and Parodiya-type decoy drones overnight on November 23, the Ukrainian Air Force said.

"According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defenses had shot down or suppressed 134 enemy UAVs, including Shahed drones (42 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones and drones of other types," the Air Force said on Telegram.

Hits by enemy aerial attack weapons were recorded at 11 locations, while downed drones and their debris fell at seven locations.

The air attack was repelled by aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, as well as mobile fire groups of Ukraine's Defense Forces.

The attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs still in Ukrainian airspace.