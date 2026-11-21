Representatives of the E5 countries (the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, and Poland), along with the European Union, the European Commission, and the European Council, will represent Europe in negotiations aimed at ending the war in Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced, emphasizing that there can be no peace talks in Europe without Poland.

"There can be no negotiations without Poland—or, for that matter, without any other European nation. It has been decided that all European countries—both those within the EU and those outside it—will be represented by the following nations: Britain, Germany, France, Italy, and Poland—collectively known as the 'E5.' In addition, there will be two representatives from the European Union—one from the European Commission and one from the European Council—plus one representative from NATO. This group will represent all of Europe," Zelenskyy said while answering journalists' questions on Saturday.

He stressed that when he speaks of "all of Europe," he is not referring to an abstract concept, but rather to "our strong partners." "For instance, our Nordic-Baltic partners—they are very strong partners, as are other nations. They will all work together to discuss the agenda, in close cooperation and constant consultation with Ukraine. Subsequently, this agenda—a unified European agenda—will be presented by the aforementioned countries and representatives of the institutions I mentioned," the Ukrainian president explained.

The head of state underscored that many of these nations are strong partners of Ukraine and play a significant role in shaping the security architecture of Europe. Moreover, many of them share borders with both Ukraine and the Russian Federation itself.

"This is very important, because the war in Ukraine is, by extension, a war in Europe. Therefore, Europe must absolutely be involved here. As for the United States, it currently supports this four-party meeting format. Regarding Russia, we have received a signal from the U.S. suggesting that Russia is not opposed to it. We shall see," Zelensky concluded.