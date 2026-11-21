The United Kingdom is calling on its allies to increase support for Ukraine in response to Russian provocations in Europe, specifically the violation of Polish airspace by Russian missiles and UAVs on November 20, stated UK Secretary of State for Defence Wes Streeting.

“The best response - and I urge all our allies to do exactly this - is to do more to support Ukraine. We must make it clear to the Kremlin: the more they try to deter Europe from supporting Ukraine, the more resolutely we will act,” Streeting said this during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, reports an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent.

He described the landing of two Russian missiles and a jet-powered drone on Polish territory as an "outrageous provocation," noting that the timing coinciding with multinational military exercises for Ukraine was likely no accident.

Streeting emphasized that Putin is the aggressor in the war against Ukraine and that his actions contradict his stated desire for peace.

Streeting remarked that there is no point in Putin showing up at international summits, walking the red carpet, and talking about peace, and then we see massive bombardments targeting civilian infrastructure, above all in the days that follow.

According to him, any diplomatic path toward ending the war must include terms acceptable to Ukraine, and decisions concerning Europe cannot be made without the participation of European nations.