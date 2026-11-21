The site of the Revolution of Dignity, located near the Alley of the Heavenly Hundred Heroes, has been granted the status of a national monument following a government decision, announced Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Koretsky.

"From now on, the site of the protests and mass casualties near the Alley of the Heavenly Hundred Heroes holds the status of a national monument. The government has adopted a corresponding decision. It is our duty to preserve this historic space and the memory of the events of the Revolution of Dignity," Koretsky wrote on Facebook on Saturday, marking the Day of Dignity and Freedom.

The Prime Minister noted that 13 years ago, hundreds of thousands of people across the country took to the squares (maidans) to defend their dignity and Ukraine’s European choice. Today, the nation honors the memory of the Heavenly Hundred Heroes and remembers all participants of the Revolution of Dignity.

"The struggle for Ukraine’s freedom continues. Today, our independence is defended daily by the Defense Forces, who carry on the legacy of the Heavenly Hundred Heroes and all the courageous individuals who, throughout history, fought for our right to be free," the head of government emphasized.

He also expressed his gratitude to the parents of the fallen heroes and to everyone who has upheld and continues to defend, Ukraine’s choice to live as a free, independent European state.