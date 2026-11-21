The Ukrainian side has submitted a proposal to the American side to organize a humanitarian mission to evacuate residents from a number of frontline settlements in Kherson and Zaporizhia regions, following the success of a similar operation in the Russia-occupied town of Oleshky in Kherson region, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced.

"The updated list, which we have shared with the ombudsman and the American side, includes the following: Oleshky, which has already been completed, followed by Radensk, Kostohryzove, Hola Prystan, Stara Zburyivka, Nova Zburyivka, Hladkivka, Velyki Kopani, Kardashynka, and Velyka Kardashynka. That covers Kherson region. Next, for Zaporizhia region, we have: Mayachka, Zlatopil, Dniprorudne, Kamyanske, Verkhnia Krynytsia, and Vasylivka," Zelenskyy said in response to a question from the Interfax-Ukraine news agency on Saturday.

According to the president, this list of settlements, along with assessments of how many people could be evacuated and the plans Ukraine has developed for such an operation, was discussed with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Mykhailo Drapaty, and was reaffirmed on Saturday. The President added that the list would be updated and refined "as soon as we have complete information and figures regarding how many people are in each city or town within the temporarily occupied territories of our state, and what their condition is."

Zelenskyy thanked U.S. First Lady Melania Trump for her assistance in facilitating the operation in Oleshky. He also mentioned that he had wished Drapaty a happy birthday.

Hola Prystan is a city in Skadovsk district of Kherson region; Vasylivka and Dniprorudne are cities in Vasylivka district of Zaporizhia region. Radensk and Velyki Kopani are villages in Kherson district; Kostohryzove is a village in Kakhovka district; while Stara Zburyivka, Nova Zburyivka, Hladkivka, Kardashynka, and Velyka Kardashynka are villages in Skadovsk district of Kherson region. Mayachka, Zlatopil, Kamyanske, and Verkhnia Krynytsia are villages in Vasylivka district of Zaporizhia region.

As previously reported, a humanitarian ceasefire in the temporarily occupied city of Oleshky, which had been in effect since October 27 under the coordination of Melania Trump, concluded on Sunday, November 1, following the successful delivery of aid and the evacuation of civilians. Melania Trump later noted that the planned humanitarian truce in Oleshky resulted in the successful delivery of critical aid to the region and the evacuation of nearly 800 civilians.

On November 5, Melania Trump hosted delegations from Ukraine and the Russian Federation at the White House. The Ukrainian side was represented by Davyd Arakhamia, head of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction, and Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman). Later, Lubinets reported that work was underway to potentially organize additional safe evacuations for residents of Oleshky and other settlements within Oleshky community to Ukraine-controlled territory. At the same time, he noted that applying the humanitarian mission model used in Oleshky to other towns, specifically Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region, would be extremely difficult.

On November 17, Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine had proposed conducting humanitarian operations in 10 more settlements within the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson and Zaporizhia regions, following the model of the operation in Oleshky; the Ukrainian team intends to discuss this proposal with American intermediaries.