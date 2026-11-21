President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy considers several individuals as suitable candidates for the position of Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States: former ambassador to the U.S. (2021–2025) Oksana Markarova; former Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko; First Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Serhiy Kyslytsia; former Ministers of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba and Pavlo Klimkin; and the current Minister of Foreign Affairs, Andriy Sybiha.

"First and foremost, I am awaiting a final report from Andriy Ivanovych Sybiha regarding ambassadors in various countries. There will be some changes, and, naturally, there will be a decision concerning the ambassador to the U.S. In fact, there may be changes in several key countries, not just the U.S. Could Oksana Markarova serve as ambassador? Is her level of qualification sufficient? It’s possible. I can share with you some of the views and discussions surrounding her potential candidacy for this role. Beyond Oksana, and I have mentioned this before, former Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko could also serve as ambassador to the U.S.," Zelenskyy said while responding to journalists' questions on Saturday.

"Serhiy Kyslytsia is also highly qualified. Dmytro Kuleba could also serve as ambassador to the U.S. I also have no reservations regarding Klimkin. I believe the caliber of our current Minister of Foreign Affairs, Andriy Sybiha, is well-suited for such challenges. Furthermore, an experienced military officer with a high level of English proficiency could also serve as Ukraine’s ambassador to the U.S.," the head of state added.

As previously reported, in late October, Zelenskyy mentioned that Svyrydenko, Kuleba, and Pavlo Palisa—a deputy head of the Office of the President—were among the candidates considered for the position of Ukrainian ambassador to the U.S.; however, the latter declined the offer. "Palisa would have made a good ambassador, but he doesn't want the role. He said, 'Send me to the front, get me back to my brigade immediately. I’m not leaving Ukraine.' We will continue consultations on this matter," he explained.

On August 3, Zelenskyy signed a decree relieving Olha Stefanishyna of her duties as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the United States. The corresponding decree, No. 696/2024, was published on the President’s website. In a Facebook post, Stefanishyna stated that she had decided to step down from her position as Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States due to personal circumstances.