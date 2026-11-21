Ukraine’s allies, including France, agree that NATO membership is the most clear-cut security guarantee for Ukraine, and the U.S. is also raising this issue; however, it is too early to discuss the prospects of joining the Alliance, notes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"The NATO issue exists, and it has been raised more than once within the 'coalition of the willing.' Both France and other allies understand that the most straightforward security guarantee for Ukraine is NATO membership. Furthermore, the most logical way to strengthen NATO is to bring Ukraine, with an army like the Ukrainian one, into the fold of allies. Undoubtedly, this suits both sides—both Ukraine and NATO. It is also a positive development that the Americans are raising this issue as well. We are discussing it," Zelenskyy said while answering journalists' questions on Saturday.

He also noted that Alliance membership would be the most cost-effective solution for the allies. "Without NATO, a standalone Ukrainian military would need to be a million-strong force, equipped with its own air force, artillery, a sufficient supply of missiles, and the capability to defend its own skies, essentially maintaining an independent air force. All of this would still exist if Ukraine were a NATO member, but it would certainly be less expensive for everyone," the Ukrainian President stated.

At the same time, Zelenskyy emphasized that "it is still too early to say whether or not we will join NATO, as it all depends on when and how this war ends."

Responding to a question about the possibility of Ukraine being protected by individual allies, following a model similar to Article... Regarding NATO’s Article 5 on collective defense, he noted that such a model has not yet been clearly defined, and no draft of such security guarantees for Ukraine exists on paper.

"Article 5 concerns collective defense. For Ukraine, this remains unclear, as there is no definitive or comprehensive answer yet: what this 'collective' consists of, how it would provide protection, and whether it would truly be prepared to repel an aggressor. This is what NATO’s Article 5 entails for the Alliance’s allies and members. But if we are talking about something 'like' Article 5, well, that 'like' raises many questions. Answers cannot simply be a matter of eloquent rhetoric, such as 'rest assured, no one will abandon you', they must be set down on paper. So far, I haven’t seen any such steps on paper," Zelenskyy said.

When asked whether he was confident that the administration of current U.S. President Donald Trump would not leave Ukraine to face the Russian Federation alone, he replied that, first, the war is not yet over, and second, security guarantees for Ukraine must extend beyond the two years of Trump’s term.

"We don’t need guarantees for just two years; ideally, we need them forever, or, at the very least, for decades. That is why this question is difficult to answer. Even if, as recently suggested, Putin and Trump are 'friends,' a two-year period during which Putin might simply refrain from further aggression is not enough for us. That wouldn't be a robust peace; it would merely be a two-year pause. If aggression were to occur after those two years, how could we possibly mobilize the same level of support that we have managed to secure now? To have to fight this war all over again—that would be extremely dangerous for our state," Zelensky said.