Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is convinced that Vladimir Putin, through a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump and General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party Xi Jinping in Shenzhen, China, hoped to reach an agreement on dividing the world into spheres of influence, much like what occurred during the 1945 Yalta Conference.

"People say a 'Yalta 2.0' didn't work out for Putin... Well, first of all, it certainly wasn't Yalta. Secondly, did Putin actually want a Yalta-style arrangement? Yes, in what sense? In the sense of a repartition of the world and a redrawing of borders. China did not allow itself to be drawn into this; as for the U.S., I don’t know exactly what transpired during their bilateral meeting with Russia, but Ukraine was not discussed, and nothing was made public. In short, no redrawing of the world's borders took place. That was Putin’s position; that was his strategy," Zelenskyy said while answering journalists' questions on Saturday.

Regarding the victory over fascism, the Ukrainian president noted that if there had been a genuine desire to reaffirm such a victory, "then the U.S., Europe, and Ukraine should have been at that summit, certainly without Russia."

"And thirdly, I believe the summit was highly unsuccessful for Russia. Beyond the fact that Putin failed to achieve any results, we saw his reaction—a reaction that, unfortunately, we witnessed here in Ukraine. There was a massive barrage overnight—111 missiles. Well, if Putin wanted to remind the world once again who he is, we hadn't forgotten that he is a terrorist and a murderer," Zelenskyy added.