The collapse of the Crimean Bridge’s roadway section has obstructed the free movement of vessels; the Russians are currently assessing the damage, Ukrainian Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara reported.

"We understand that the collapse of the roadway section, right where vessels pass beneath the bridge, has effectively hindered the free movement of ships. We also know that they are currently conducting an assessment; they have deployed divers and are working out the details of how they might lift and reposition the damaged bridge component," Khmara stated during a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and UK Secretary of State for Defence Wes Streeting, according to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent.

According to the minister, Ukraine estimates that it will take the Russians at least several months to recover this part of the bridge structure.

As previously reported, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) confirmed that a span of the Crimean Bridge’s roadway section was destroyed on the night of November 17, and that the railway section also sustained damage. The General Staff emphasized that the bridge served as a primary artery for transporting enemy fuel, ammunition, military equipment, and personnel to the peninsula and further into southern Ukraine.