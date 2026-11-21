U.S. First Lady Melania Trump has stated that she is in discussions with representatives from Ukraine and Russia, expressing hope that another ceasefire can be reached before Christmas.

“Well, it’s a world peace, of course, but first of all, I really would like to have more ceasefire. We could do it very fast if both Ukraine and Russia are willing. I am in talks already. So may be we will have another ceasefire before Christmas,” said Melania Trump, responding to a question about what she is looking forward to this holiday season while decorating a tree as part of the All-American Christmas Tree Lighting event, featured on the Fox News special A Winter Wonderland.

She also spoke about preliminary agreements regarding Oleshky, which she began working on with representatives from Russia and Ukraine following the UN General Assembly.

“I was involved in every detail [the operation in Oleshky], and I am so glad that 800 people were rescued. They have a warm home and food and medicine right now. There were many elderly people, children as well,” the First U.S. Lady noted.