U.S. President Donald Trump did not threaten European countries regarding the cessation of support for Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated.

"As for the U.S. President, who joined [the conversation], I did not hear him threaten anyone. Let’s be honest, the signal was actually a bit different," Zelenskyy said during a meeting with the UK Secretary of State for Defence, Wes Streeting, according to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent.

According to Zelenskyy, Trump remarked that Europe is currently spending significant funds to support Ukraine resources that could instead be directed toward its own needs once the war has ended.

"That was roughly the context. It didn’t come across as a threat. The current mood in Europe is such that, I believe, the United States understands: it is impossible to pressure Europe. There is a strong consensus in support of Ukraine, and we are grateful for that," the president noted.

Earlier, Politico reported, citing a source familiar with a conversation between Trump and European leaders on Thursday, that the U.S. president emphasized how much money various nations could save if the war were to end, as Europe would no longer need to fund aid for Ukraine.