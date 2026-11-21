U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent, speaking on the Newsmax television channel, criticized European nations for purchasing Russian oil, stating that by doing so, they are financing Russia’s war machine and have provided more funds to Vladimir Putin than to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"The Europeans want to go into a corner while also funding the war machine in Russia by buying up all their oil, which is even worse … The Europeans have sent more money to Vladimir Putin than they have to President Zelenskyy," Bessent remarked, commenting on the war, which he described as one of the most horrific conflicts he had ever seen in his lifetime.