A team from the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) has provided assistance to those affected by Russian air attacks in Zaporizhia.

"A rapid response unit from the Ukrainian Red Cross worked alongside other emergency services at the sites of the attacks in Zaporizhia," the URCS reported on Facebook.

Volunteers searched the area and a damaged building to find individuals in need of assistance. They provided first aid to three wounded people, while eight others received psychological support. Three victims were transported to a medical facility for further treatment.

According to Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration, 10 people were wounded as a result of Russian strikes on the city on Friday. Apartment buildings, vehicles, and a grocery store were damaged.