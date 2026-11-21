Overnight into Saturday, air defense forces shot down or neutralized 117 out of 148 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) of various types used by Russian forces to attack Ukraine, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on its Telegram channel.

"Overnight into November 21 (starting from 18:00 on November 20), the enemy launched an attack using three ballistic missiles, identified as Iskander-M, KN-23, or S-400, fired from Russia’s Bryansk region and the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea. Additionally, 148 strike UAVs were deployed, including Shahed-type drones (87 of which were jet-powered), Gerbera-type drones, and Parodiya-type decoy drones. These were launched from several directions: Oryol, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, and Millerovo in the Russian Federation, as well as from the temporarily occupied city of Donetsk and Hvardiyiske area in the temporarily occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea," the message reads.

According to preliminary military data, as of 08:00, air defense units had shot down or neutralized 117 enemy UAVs, including Shahed-type drones (67 of which were jet-powered), Gerbera-type drones, and other types of unmanned aerial vehicles.

At the same time, enemy aerial weapons were recorded striking 19 locations, while debris from intercepted targets fell in 9 other locations. The air attack was countered by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and drone units, as well as mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. As of this morning, the attack is still ongoing, with approximately 10 enemy UAVs remaining in the airspace.