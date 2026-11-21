On the Day of Dignity and Freedom, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and First Lady Olena Zelenska honored the memory of Ukrainians who died during the Revolution of Dignity.

As an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reports, the president and the first lady placed lamps at the memorial cross on the Alley of Heroes of Heavenly Hundred in Kyiv near the renovated memorial space.

"We are celebrating the Day of Dignity and Freedom today, and obviously we all need to understand that our dignity is an element of our freedom. Our struggle for our existence, our struggle for us to live on our native land, gives rise to the acceptance of freedom in us. Freedom is honor and dignity," Oleksandr Alfiorov, the head of the Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance (UINP), told journalists.

He also added that work is being done with documents on the improvement of the Museum of the Revolution of Dignity.

"Today, you and I are standing on a new platform, which is connected with the times of the Revolution of Dignity. You see, we are doing everything gradually, we are finding resources, we are finding means to continue our struggle for historical memory," he added.

Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Budanov, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk, Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky, Deputy Head of the President’s Office Iryna Vereschuk, Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sibyha, representatives of the diplomatic corps, religious denominations and public organizations were also present at the commemoration ceremony.