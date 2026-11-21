Petro Poroshenko, a member of the Ukrainian parliament and leader of European Solidarity party, speaking at the Halifax International Security Forum (Canada), called on partners to strengthen support for Ukraine and increase pressure on Russia to achieve an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, according to the party's website.

"What must we do? We must act decisively, effectively, and in unity. The key to peace, the key to security, both European and global, does not lie in Moscow, nor in Washington. And certainly not in Shenzhen. The key lies in Ukraine," Poroshenko stated.

He urged allies to maintain unity and press Russia for a "comprehensive, immediate, unconditional, and full-scale ceasefire."

According to Poroshenko, making concessions to Russia regarding Donbas would set a dangerous precedent for other European nations, particularly Poland and the Baltic states.

Poroshenko identified the strengthening of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as the primary task for halting Russian aggression. He also advocated for combining the expertise of Ukraine’s defense industry with the financial resources of international partners, describing support for Ukraine as an investment in the partners' own security.