A total of 60 people sought medical attention following a Russian attack on the center of Kryvyi Rih on Friday evening; 28 of those affected remain in hospitals, reported Oleksandr Hanzha, head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration (RMA).

"Twenty-eight people injured in yesterday evening's Russian attack on the city center remain in Kryvyi Rih hospitals. Doctors assess the condition of eight patients as serious, while another 20 are in moderate condition," Hanzha wrote on his Telegram channel on Saturday morning.

He also noted that six children are among those hospitalized, including a 4-year-old boy who is in serious condition.