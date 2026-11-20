Kyiv Regional Military Administration plans to allocate UAH 59 million next year for the construction of a shelter at Kyiv Regional Children's Hospital in Boyarka, with the relevant decision already adopted, Head of Kyiv Regional Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko said on his Telegram channel on Friday.

"I would also like to address the shelter. It is a critically important facility for Kyiv Regional Children's Hospital. Therefore, we plan to allocate UAH 59 million next year for its construction. The relevant decision has already been adopted," Tkachenko said.

According to him, an inspection of renovation works at the medical facility revealed significant differences in progress across various floors: while work has been completed to a high standard or is actively underway in some premises, renovation in other areas has effectively stalled. Tkachenko warned that failure to complete the planned work by the end of the year could result in the loss of state funding, potentially placing an additional burden on the regional budget.

The head of the regional administration also highlighted the responsibility of contractors, noting that some of the companies carrying out work at the hospital are also involved in protecting energy facilities in the Kyiv region and have raised serious questions regarding their fulfillment of contractual obligations.

"My position remains unchanged: if you undertake projects of this importance, you must understand the level of responsibility involved. You should not take on work you are unable to complete simply for the sake of making money. The surgical department of the regional children's hospital is certainly not a project that can be neglected. We will thoroughly examine each problematic renovation project, identify those responsible and demand concrete results," the head of the regional administration said.

He emphasized that equipping the shelter is a critically important priority to ensure that children, their parents and medical staff can be confident that the hospital will remain safe and operational even during air raid alerts.