Soldiers of the 475th Separate Assault Regiment CODE 9.2, under the command of the Joint Forces Group, thwarted Russian plans to encircle Ukrainian units and liberated a number of settlements, Head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov said.

"Today, we can finally speak about another unique military operation in Kharkiv region – Bear Trap. Soldiers of the 475th Separate Assault Regiment CODE 9.2, under the command of the Joint Forces Group, thwarted Russian plans to encircle Ukrainian units, liberated 14 settlements and nearly 200 square kilometers of territory," Synehubov wrote on his Telegram channel.

He did not specify which settlements were involved.

Synehubov thanked the regiment's commander, Hero of Ukraine Oleksandr Nastenko, and all personnel for the successful operation.