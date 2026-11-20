Agreements signed during the German-Ukrainian Economic Forum on the joint production and localization in Ukraine of truck chassis and firefighting equipment could reach EUR 100 million if cooperation is further developed, Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky said following a meeting with German Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy Katherina Reiche.

According to the prime minister, the talks focused on attracting German investment to Ukraine and launching joint projects that would form the basis for a long-term economic partnership between the two countries.

"Despite the war, opportunities for partnership with German businesses exist already today in the energy sector, infrastructure and defense industry. We need mutually beneficial cooperation. It should strengthen the Ukrainian economy while making business operations in Ukraine profitable for German companies," Koretsky said in a post published on Facebook on Friday.

During the meeting, the parties separately discussed the development of cooperation between Ukrzaliznytsia and Deutsche Bahn, joint energy projects with Naftogaz, as well as practical assistance in providing equipment for Ukrenergo.

In addition, the prime minister made an additional request to the German side for equipment and resources needed for the winter, including generators, fuel, machinery and buses, as well as materials to reinforce bridges and crossings.

"We owe much to Germany and its support during the full-scale war. We appreciate its role and contribution. We agreed to continue substantive work at the level of our government teams," Koretsky concluded.