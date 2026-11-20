The Rome Juvenile Court has, for the first time in Italian judicial practice, ruled that a child must be immediately returned to Ukraine despite the ongoing martial law, Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets said.

According to him, 12-year-old Ukrainian girl Valeriia could have remained in Italy without parental care and lost the opportunity to return to her father in Ukraine. The Ombudsman's Office had been working for six months to reunite the family.

"This is the first time in the practice of an Italian court that a decision has been made to return a child to Ukraine under martial law. During martial law, other countries do not return children who have been left abroad without parental care. This is a precedent," Lubinets said on his Telegram channel on Friday.

The ombudsman recalled that the case attracted public attention in June this year, when the girl went missing in Italy. It later emerged that she had run away from her grandmother, with whom she had been living for the previous year, because she wanted to return to Ukraine to her father. Following this, the court entrusted temporary guardianship of the child to the family of Andrea Querqui, mayor of the city of Ceccano, where she was provided with proper living conditions and safety.

To resolve the matter, the Ombudsman's Office, in cooperation with Ukrainian diplomats, including Consular Affairs Adviser Maksym Roh and the Commissioner's representative in Italy Oles Horodetsky, collected the necessary documents, sent dozens of requests to the competent authorities and arranged for the girl's father, Nazar, to travel to Italy despite martial law restrictions.

Accompanied by a representative of the Ombudsman's Office, the man flew to Rome and personally attended the court hearing. The court specifically emphasized the importance of the father's and the Ombudsman's Office representative's presence, which also contributed to the four-judge panel's prompt decision to order Valeriia's immediate return to her father in Ukraine.