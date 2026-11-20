PrJSC Ukrainian Financial Housing Company (Ukrfinzhytlo) has become Ukraine's first representative in the European Federation of Building Societies (EFBS), an international association of financial institutions involved in developing housing finance, the institution's press service said.

According to the press release, the relevant decision was adopted on November 13 at the EFBS general meeting in Zagreb, Croatia. Ukrainian Financial Housing Company will become a full member of EFBS as of January 1, 2027.

Membership in EFBS opens up new opportunities for Ukrainian Financial Housing Company for international cooperation, exchanging experience with leading European financial institutions and obtaining expertise to develop affordable housing lending in Ukraine.

The European Federation of Building Societies brings together institutions from Germany, Austria, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Croatia and other countries. The organization represents its members before European Union institutions, participates in shaping positions on housing policy, financial regulation, consumer protection and sustainable finance.

One promising area of cooperation will be studying European building savings systems (Bausparkassen). This model combines targeted savings for home purchases with subsequent access to a housing loan on terms established in advance. The mechanism provides for participants to regularly set aside funds over a certain period, building up part of the capital needed to purchase a home. Once they meet the contractual requirements, they become eligible for a housing loan for a specific purpose at a fixed rate or under a predetermined rate calculation formula. Such systems have been operating in several European countries for many years. They help households plan home purchases, accumulate down payments and gain access to long-term housing finance.

For Ukraine, the international experience of building societies is of interest in the context of expanding housing support instruments for citizens, mobilizing domestic savings and developing additional sources of financing for the housing sector. The prospects for applying such a model would require developing appropriate legislation, mechanisms to protect savings and possible forms of government support.

Ukrainian Financial Housing Company's accession to EFBS was preceded by a series of working meetings with the Federation's representatives. Following the negotiations, EFBS Managing Director Christian König officially invited the company to join the association. The Federation also undertook to cover the company's membership fees at least for the duration of martial law in Ukraine.