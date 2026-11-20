Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky reported on a meeting with Siemens Energy CEO and Vice President of the Eastern European Association of German Business Christian Bruch, describing it as "substantive and useful."

"Thanks to his reputation and connections among global energy leaders, Ukraine has repeatedly received prompt solutions during the war. This time, we also discussed specific needs to ensure Ukraine's resilience and support Ukrainians this winter," Koretsky wrote on Telegram on Friday following the meeting.

He also expressed confidence, based on his experience of cooperation with Siemens and personal communication with Bruch, "that there is enormous potential for cooperation between businesses of our countries, both now and in Ukraine's post-war reconstruction."