The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has informed European and Ukrainian officials that it wants Ukraine to reach a peace deal with Russia by early January 2027, before the Democratic Party takes control of the U.S. Congress, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing sources familiar with the discussions.

"The Americans are pushing hard and there’s some concern that it would need a great deal of Ukrainian concessions to get anywhere near a deal," one European official said after meeting with Trump's representatives Jared Kushner and Stephen Witkoff.

"The Americans are in a hurry, Putin is in no hurry," another official added.

An unnamed senior Ukrainian official told the newspaper that this had heightened concerns in Kyiv that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy could be forced to accept a deal on Moscow's terms before the Democrats take control of Congress.

In addition, the senior official described restrictions on the speed of Starshield terminals, the military version of the Starlink satellite communications system, as a "clear choice" aimed at helping Russia secure favorable terms in peace negotiations.

"Trump likes Putin and wants to finish this all by January," the Ukrainian official said, noting that Russia " could have better terms" if a deal is reached before January.

The White House did not respond to the newspaper's request for comment, the article said.

At the same time, the newspaper notes that Democratic lawmakers in the U.S. Congress are seeking to use their legislative powers to increase support for Ukraine and impose additional sanctions on Russia. They have also pledged to use their oversight powers to scrutinize Trump's foreign policy and the business interests of Witkoff and Kushner.

According to two unnamed officials, U.S. officials have also suggested that Trump could hold talks with European leaders on ways to end the war during the G20 summit, which he is due to host in Miami, the United States, in December 2026. However, an unnamed senior French official told the newspaper that no talks with Europeans on Ukraine would take place at the G20 summit because Ukraine had not been invited.

It remains unclear whether Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the summit, despite Trump's invitation.