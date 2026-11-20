President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with children from various regions of Ukraine on the occasion of Children's Day and presented them with the "Golden Heart" and "Future of Ukraine" awards.

"Each of them has their own important story. Among them are young volunteers who have raised millions of hryvnias to support our soldiers, those who rescued the wounded following Russian attacks, as well as children engaged in science, sports and music and those contributing to the development of Ukrainian culture," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel on Friday.

According to him, the award recipients included volunteers Anna-Maria Herman and Diana Nasibova, who raised more than UAH 7 million to support the Ukrainian military.

Oleh Parkhomchuk, who helped deal with the aftermath of Russian attacks at more than 60 locations in the Kyiv region, and Daniil Kosenko, who represents the interests of Ukrainian youth at the international level, also received awards.