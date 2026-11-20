A provision concerning Ukraine was initially planned for inclusion in the final joint declaration by Washington, Beijing and Moscow following the trilateral summit in China, but the U.S side removed it because of its inappropriate wording, Finnish President Alexander Stubb said at a press conference in Berlin, the Finnish newspaper Helsingin Sanomat reported.

According to Stubb, this became known during preliminary discussions within the framework of the Berlin meeting of the Coalition of the Willing.

"And this wording was not good, and the U.S removed it from there. I think that is good," Helsingin Sanomat quoted the Finnish president as saying.

In addition, the Finnish leader said that U.S President Donald Trump had called participants in the Coalition of the Willing meeting in Berlin from aboard Air Force One after departing China. According to Stubb, Trump said the war in Ukraine needed to be ended so that Europe could allocate funds to other needs, and indicated that Europeans should establish direct contacts with Putin.

At the same time, the Finnish president expressed his conviction that European representatives would eventually have to hold an in-person meeting with Putin to achieve peace.

"Perhaps the first step should be a phone call from the E3-E5 countries [E3 comprises Germany, France and the United Kingdom, while E5 also includes Poland and Italy]. I think that at some point European leaders will also have to meet Putin. Otherwise, this war will not end," he said, responding to a question about Europeans' interest in travelling to Moscow amid Putin's statements about the possibility of inviting representatives of European countries for negotiations.

According to him, when assessing the prospects for such a visit, "it is difficult to say," but "the fact is that in Russia there is only one person who makes decisions on war and peace, and that is President Vladimir Putin."

As reported, on Thursday, following the trilateral meeting in the Chinese city of Shenzhen, the leaders of the United States, China and Russia published a joint "Peace Declaration of the Heads of State of China, Russia and the United States" on the website of China's Foreign Ministry. In the document, the parties reaffirmed the unacceptability of nuclear war and announced a dialogue on reducing nuclear risks and preventing nuclear proliferation. They also declared their intention to increase the production and supply of petroleum products to ensure stability in the global energy market. In addition, the three countries, as permanent members of the UN Security Council, pledged to promote reform of the organization and called for respect for the immunity of state officials, urging the International Criminal Court and similar institutions not to abuse their jurisdiction. The Russian-Ukrainian war and strikes on Iran were not mentioned in the declaration at all.