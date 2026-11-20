The Ukrainian Armed Forces have launched their annual influenza vaccination campaign, with personnel at training centers and medical staff to be vaccinated first.

According to the Defense Ministry, mobile vaccination teams of the Medical Forces will visit training centers according to agreed schedules, taking into account training timetables, servicemen's willingness to be vaccinated, the security situation and vaccine availability at warehouses in specific regions.

Vaccination will be voluntary for military personnel.

In addition to flu vaccinations at training centers, the Defense Ministry, together with the Medical Forces Command and the General Staff, is working to improve conditions in isolation wards for patients with infectious diseases. In particular, they are considering the possibility of equipping protected premises or relocating isolation wards to safer locations so that patients do not have to share shelters with healthy servicemen during air raid alerts.

The team is also working on deploying telemedicine units in the medical facilities of training centers and training medical personnel to operate them.

The Defense Ministry noted that servicemen can also receive flu vaccinations outside their training centers by contacting the medical staff of their respective units.