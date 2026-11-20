A public transport tracking system that operates independently of electronic warfare systems and remains functional during air raid alerts has been launched in Kyiv on the website of municipal enterprise Kyivpastrans, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said at a briefing on Friday.

"Kyivpastrans has introduced a system that allows users to track buses, trams and trolleybuses online, even during air raid alerts. The entire fleet of the enterprise operating on city routes has been connected to it. The system uses alternative data sources. Transport location information continues to be updated even when satellite navigation is unstable," Klitschko said.

He noted that the new system is currently available only on the Kyivpastrans website, but will soon be integrated into the Kyiv Digital app.

Klitschko also spoke about efforts to deal with the aftermath of the overnight attack on Kyiv, including the operation of bridges. According to him, traffic from the right bank to the left bank has already been restored on the Podilsky Bridge, which was damaged during the attack. Traffic on the Southern Bridge, which was hit again, remains restricted, while specialists are inspecting the condition of the Darnytsky Bridge.

Attacks on Kyiv's critical infrastructure facilities caused disruptions to electricity, heating and water supplies in several districts. Municipal services are working to restore these services to residents.

Traffic on almost all trolleybus routes in the Pechersky, Solomiansky and Holosiivsky districts has also been restored. The routes had been suspended on Friday morning after the overnight attack damaged the power grid.

"Air raid alerts have sounded more than 40 times in the capital this week, lasting a total of over 26 hours. The enemy is attacking and destroying the city's critical infrastructure and civilian buildings. All municipal services are working around the clock to promptly deal with the aftermath of the attacks," Klitschko said.