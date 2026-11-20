Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, Lieutenant General Oleh Ivashchenko, visited the command posts of military intelligence special units carrying out combat and special missions in the Zaporizhia direction.

"Commanders of the Artan unit, the International Legion and other components of the GUR's Active Operations Department, as well as the Timur Special Unit, reported on the results of combat operations, enemy activities and the needs for further missions in their area of responsibility," the GUR said in a statement on social media.

Particular attention was paid to strengthening the combat capabilities of the units, including technical and material support and the introduction of effective technological solutions. Medical assistance, the evacuation of wounded personnel and measures to reduce personnel losses were also discussed.

"We know how difficult the missions our units carry out are. Today, together with the commanders, we examined their needs in detail, ranging from technical and material support to medical assistance, including evacuation. Both combat results and the lives of our soldiers depend on this. For me, these are inseparable things," Ivashchenko said.

He stressed that the objective was to inflict maximum losses on the enemy while preserving the lives of Ukrainian soldiers.

"To achieve this, we are successfully integrating and scaling up effective technological solutions," the general added.

Following the meetings, the GUR chief clarified the tasks assigned to the special units, and further operations were planned in light of the operational situation. Particular attention was also paid to coordination and effective cooperation with other Ukrainian Defense Forces units, the GUR said.