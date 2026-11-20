Ukraine’s 10th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade, known as Edelweiss, received two Heavy Shot heavy drones, Ukrainian MP and European Solidarity party leader Petro Poroshenko said in a Facebook post on Friday.

According to Stepan Barna, a member of the brigade, Heavy Shot drones carry 10–15 kilograms each and are used to strike enemy targets and deliver supplies to forward positions, reducing risks to Ukrainian troops.

Poroshenko said funds for one of the drones were raised by parishioners of St. Adalbert’s Church in Prague, the organization Strong Europe led by Martin Kroupa, European Congress of Ukrainians President Bohdan Raychynets and Czech lawmaker František Talíř.

“Ukraine is not alone in its struggle, and most Czechs know that you are fighting for our freedom. We appreciate that very much and would like to do more, but we do what we can. We are friends with Stepan Barna and his unit. We have been to the front line in Kramatorsk twice and have seen how it works. We know how important this is for logistics because the troops are holding their positions and the fighting there is very heavy. These drones help in many ways. Ukraine’s Armed Forces are the best, and together with all of Europe we will be strong enough to defeat the enemy. As for the future, Ukraine is part of the European family of nations, and we will be glad to welcome it into the European Union and NATO,” Kroupa said.

“I thank the Czech people and Ukraine’s friends in the Czech parliament for their continued support in strengthening our Armed Forces, particularly for helping strengthen Captain Barna’s unit. A strong Ukrainian army is the best way to force Russia to end this war,” said Poroshenko, who ordered the second drone.