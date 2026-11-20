Ukrainian Ambassador to Austria Vasyl Khymynets has described as cynical and morally unacceptable the performance of the Austrian Bolschoi Don Kosaken choir, whose director was awarded by Russian President Vladimir Putin, amid damage caused by debris from a Russian drone striking Austria's embassy in Kyiv.

"Is it not cynical and morally unacceptable that Russia attacks the Austrian Embassy in Kyiv while the #BolschoiDonKosaken ensemble, whose director was awarded by a decree of Putin, performs free of charge in Austria, including at the Vienna Konzerthaus and in Klosterneuburg?" Khymynets wrote on the social media platform X on Friday.

The Bolschoi Don Kosaken (Great Don Cossack Choir) is an Austrian folk and stage ensemble founded in Vienna in 1980 by emigrant Pyotr Khudyakov. According to Austrian theatre ticketing platforms, the ensemble is scheduled to tour Austria from November 22, 2026, to January 8, 2027. The choir does not perform free of charge on a regular basis: most of its performances, including those at the Vienna Konzerthaus, are ticketed, while free admission is available only for certain special events. Khudyakov was awarded the Russian Pushkin Medal by decree of Vladimir Putin in 2018.

As previously reported, on November 19, the Austrian Embassy in Ukraine was damaged during Russian attacks on Kyiv. Two other diplomatic missions, those of the Netherlands and Brazil, were also damaged that day.

Khymynets noted that this was already the third diplomatic mission to come under Russian attack that day.