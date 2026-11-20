Between January and October 2026, 1,144 children were killed or injured as a result of the war in Ukraine; this includes at least 114 children killed and 1,030 injured.

According to UNICEF Ukraine, this is the highest number of confirmed cases of children being killed or injured in the last three years.

“That is an average of more than three children killed or injured every single day. Overnight, large-scale attacks were reported in Kyiv and several other parts of the country, killing and injuring civilians as well as damaging critical infrastructure,” UNICEF noted.

The organization highlights that, in the last month alone, at least 146 children across the country were killed or injured—a figure 150% higher than that for the same period last year.

“With two months remaining in the year, the number of children killed in Ukraine in 2026 has already exceeded the total for 2025 by more than 20 per cent, while the number of children injured has risen by almost 60 per cent,” UNICEF noted.

The organization recalled that on 2 November, a strike on a school compound in Southeastern Ukraine, including an underground shelter where humanitarian assistance was being distributed, reportedly killed 72 people, with four others still missing. On 13 November, a 17-year-old boy was reportedly killed and eight other children injured in attacks on Zaporizhia city, underscoring the continued threat to children’s lives and safety.

In addition, verified attacks on energy infrastructure in 2026 are at their highest level since the start of the full-scale war, with 78 per cent more attacks already verified than in all of 2025. Scheduled outages are now in force across most regions, lasting between 4 and 18 hours, with power cuts exceeding 12 hours in early November, as heating and power plants continue to be heavily damaged.