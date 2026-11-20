Over the past 50 days, 40 facilities belonging to Russia’s oil and military-industrial sectors have been struck—some of them multiple times—reported Major Robert Brovdi (Madyar), commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF Forces).

"The enemy’s ‘fuel canister’ will keep leaking: 40 of the adversary’s oil depots and military-industrial facilities have been effectively ‘visited’ by the USF Forces’ ‘birds’ [drones] over the last 50 days. Several of these were hit more than once," wrote Brovdi, as quoted by the USF Forces press service on Telegram on Friday.

The message includes a complete list of the Russian facilities struck by the USF Forces, along with the dates of the operations and the specific units of the Defense Forces that carried out the missions.

According to the list, the Defense Forces conducted multiple strikes on the following facilities: the Dorogobuzh oil/chemical complex (Smolensk region) on November 20 and November 10; the Ilsky oil refinery (Krasnodar Krai) on November 18 and November 15–16; and the Samara linear production-dispatch station (Samara region) on November 7, November 2, October 10, and October 2. JSC Novokuibyshevsk Petrochemical Company (Samara region), among others.

Brovdi concluded his post in his customary fashion: "The canister is leaking, and it will keep leaking. We carry on. We will survive. Moscow will fall."