The supervisory board of Ukrainian Financial Housing Company (Ukrfinzhytlo) has approved amendments to a collateral agreement with Ukrgasbank providing for the replacement of 550,000 domestic government bonds maturing in 2027 with the same number of bonds maturing in 2029.

The supervisory board adopted the decision on November 19, according to information disclosed through the National Securities and Stock Market Commission's information system.

The company approved the provision of additional collateral consisting of 550,000 hryvnia-denominated government bonds maturing on March 7, 2029, while simultaneously releasing 550,000 bonds maturing on May 26, 2027, from the pledge.

The collateral value of the securities will be determined on the basis of their fair value published by the National Bank of Ukraine on the date of the transaction.

The market value of the property involved in the significant transaction is UAH 15 billion, or 10.72% of Ukrfinzhytlo's assets, which totalled UAH 139.9 billion according to its latest annual financial statements.

All five members of the supervisory board voted in favour.

Ukrfinzhytlo operates the state affordable mortgage lending programme eOselya. As of mid-November 2026, the programme had issued 30,130 loans worth a total of UAH 54.18 billion.