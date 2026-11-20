Ukraine’s defense forces continue to carry out strikes on Russian territory, using available assets to destroy Russian ballistic missile launchers, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated.

“Last night, we hit three launchers. One was destroyed, and we are still clarifying the results of the strikes on the other two,” Zelenskyy wrote this on his Telegram channel following a conference call with military officials and government representatives.

Overall, the president noted, the Defense Forces shot down 79 cruise missiles overnight. “Ukrainian combat aviation performed very well—our F-16s, Mirages and MiGs. With ballistic missiles, unfortunately, it is much more difficult, and that now depends not on our forces but on our partners supplying missiles,” Zelenskyy added.