Ukraine has received nearly EUR 8 billion from the European Union under the Ukraine Facility programme, Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky has said.

“This is the largest single tranche in the programme’s history. The funds have already been credited to the state budget. They are vital to maintaining financial stability and meeting the state’s priority needs amid the full-scale war,” Koretsky wrote on Telegram.

Including this disbursement, Ukraine has received EUR 13.57 billion under the Ukraine Facility programme this year, he said.

The prime minister said the funding had been made possible by Ukraine’s implementation of more than 20 measures under the Ukraine Plan.