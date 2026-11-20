Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has described the Russian attack that took place overnight into Friday, November 20, as one of the most massive strikes, stating that Russia launched missiles in waves spaced 20–30 minutes apart—a tactic intended to complicate efforts to address the aftermath of earlier hits.

“The Russians also used missiles with cluster warheads. This was one of the most massive strikes. The tactics of the strike were particularly vile this time—several groups of missiles with 20–30-minute intervals between them to make it harder to put out fires, clear rubble and restore services. People were dying even as specialists were inspecting the initial damage to facilities and the Russians were launching follow-up strikes,”

As of this morning, Russia has launched a total of more than 400 attack drones and over 110 missiles, 27 of which were ballistic. The president noted that every single target was ordinary civilian infrastructure, including energy facilities and logistics infrastructure—such as bridges across the Dnipro River and railway facilities.

Strikes were also recorded against electrical substations and power lines—infrastructure upon which Ukraine’s nuclear power plants and its energy connections with neighboring European Union countries depend. Ordinary residential buildings have also been damaged.

"So far, we know that the strike killed 8 people. My condolences to all their relatives and loved ones. Nearly 30 people were injured," Zekenskyy summed up.