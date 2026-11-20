Three Russian objects—two missiles and a jet-powered drone—landed on Polish territory on Friday, announced Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, as reported by RMF24.

"The incidents occurred near the localities of Nowy Lipowiec, Rudnik nad Sanem, and Mołodycz. In the case of Nowy Lipowiec, it was a Kh-101 missile," the message reads.

Another missile landed in Rudnik nad Sanem, while a jet-powered drone came down in Mołodycz.

"This attack by the Russian Federation on Ukrainian territory, which had repercussions for Poland, was one of the largest since the beginning of the full-scale war in Ukraine," Kosiniak-Kamysz stated.

He emphasized that the date was not chosen by chance: November 20 marks the holding of exercises by the Coalition of the Willing.

"We are dealing with yet another provocation by Russia. In my view, the date was not chosen by accident. Today, in Nowa Dęba—not far from where our air forces were operating—exercises by the Coalition of the Willing are taking place," he said.

The minister clarified that no one was injured as a result of the missiles and drone landing. There have been no reports of damage to infrastructure.