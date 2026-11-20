A fire broke out at the house-museum of Ukraine’s second president, Leonid Kuchma, in the village of Chaykyne (Novhorod-Siversk community, Chernihiv region) following a strike by an enemy drone, reported Oleksandr Seliverstov, head of Novhorod-Siversk District Military Administration.

"This morning, November 20, at approximately 09:50, an enemy strike (preliminarily identified as an FPV drone) was recorded in the village of Chaykyne. As a result of the hit, a fire broke out at the house-museum of the second president of Ukraine, Leonid Kuchma," Seliverstov wrote on Facebook on Friday.

According to him, there have been no reports of casualties so far.

Chaykyne is the native village of Leonid Kuchma. A mansion with an area of ​​approximately 600 square meters was built between 2000 and 2003 on the site of his parents' original wooden house.