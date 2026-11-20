Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha commented on the violation of Polish and NATO airspace resulting from a large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine, and expressed solidarity with Poland and the Polish people.

“Another violation of Polish (and NATO) airspace as a result of the massive Russian attack on Ukraine demonstrates the threats posed by Russian aggression to the whole of Europe and the transatlantic community,” Sybiha said on X Friday.

Sybiha noted that while Moscow attempts to initiate discussions about a "new security architecture for Europe," Russian missiles and drones are directly undermining the existing security order in Europe. “The first step toward strengthening it would probably be to cease such attacks,” he added.

The foreign minister stressed that “Ukraine holds the first line of defense against the Russian threat. By supporting Ukraine’s capabilities, allies are protecting their own people and their security. Now it is critical to ramp up pressure on Russia, strengthen Ukraine’s air defense, and advance peace efforts.”

“We stand in solidarity with Poland and the Polish people. We are working closely together to provide all necessary assistance in investigating this incident and preventing such threats in the future,” Sybiha summed up.

Earlier, Polish media reported that a breach of Polish airspace by "unidentified aerial objects" may have occurred around 6:30 a.m. during a massive Russian attack on Ukraine. Eyewitnesses reported a powerful explosion in the vicinity of Chmielek. A video, circulating online, shows a flash followed by an explosion. The Polish military has stated that it is reviewing data from radar systems and investigating reports of a potential object impact. A ground-based search-and-rescue team from the Territorial Defence Force has been dispatched to the area. During the night, the Government Security Centre issued an air-threat alert for the Lublin and Subcarpathian Voivodeships. Due to the threat, the airport in Rzeszów has suspended operations.